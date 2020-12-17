UK minister Gove says trade talks could go on beyond Christmas

UK minister Gove says trade talks could go on beyond ChristmasReuters | London | Updated: 17-12-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 22:35 IST
Senior British minister Michael Gove said on Thursday that Britain hoped to reach a trade deal with the European Union but that talks might go on until after Christmas.
"We will want to ensure the parliament has a say, and a chance to scrutinises any agreement that's reached," Gove told a parliamentary committee.
"So realistically it's in the days immediately after Christmas," he said of the deadline for agreement.
- READ MORE ON:
- Michael Gove
- Gove
- British