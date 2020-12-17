Govt employee arrested with pistol in J-K's Rajouri district
A government employee was arrested and a pistol and ammunition was seized from him in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district on Thursday, a police official said. Singh, who works at the Jammu and Kashmir animal husbandry department, is from Nonial Nowshera and he has been arrested, police said.PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-12-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 22:52 IST
A government employee was arrested and a pistol and ammunition was seized from him in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, a police official said. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Rajouri, Chandan Kohli said that Jasvinder Singh's car met with an accident at Chatta Siot. When a police team reached there, he started running, the officer said.
However, Singh was detained by police after a chase and a pistol and six bullets of 7.65 mm calibre were seized from him, Kohli said. Singh, who works at the Jammu and Kashmir animal husbandry department, is from Nonial Nowshera and he has been arrested, police said. ''The accused was arrested from the spot and a case under relevant sections of the law for carrying an illegal weapon has been registered with further investigation into the matter going on,'' the SSP said.
