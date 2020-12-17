Left Menu
Mahua Moitra slams centre for 'attack on federal structure'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday said that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order to summon three serving IPS officers for central deputation is an attack on the federal structure of the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 23:16 IST
TMC MP Mahua Moitra (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday said that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order to summon three serving IPS officers for central deputation is an attack on the federal structure of the state. "Hon'ble HM aka the kindergarten bully using MHA to forcibly give WB cadre IPS officers punishment postings in total violation of the federal structure. Each state isn't Gujarat, Sir and every organisation is not the BCCI for you to control at whim!" Moitra tweeted.

Earlier on December 12, in a move conveying its concern over the attack on BJP president JP Nadda's convoy on December 10, the MHA had summoned three IPS officers, at the level of ADG, DIG and SP, from West Bengal to serve in the central deputation. Government sources had said that the three officers were called for central deputation for the alleged lapse in providing security to Nadda during his two-day visit to West Bengal.

Sources said the Centre can call central services officers on central deputation and they may also face some serious disciplinary action for any lapses. They said the state has no role as cadre controlling authority of these IAS and IPS officers is the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and MHA respectively.

The convoy of Nadda was attacked on December 10 and several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured when protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at Diamond Harbour in West Bengal. The MHA had earlier summoned state Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) over the law and order situation in the state. However, the West Bengal government decided not to send them.

The MHA had yet earlier sought a report from West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over the law and order situation in the state. (ANI)

