Bio-diesel adulteration racket busted in Thane; 5 arrested
Acting on a tip-off, officials of the Crime Branch Kalyan unit raided a premises at Adavali in Dombivli on Wednesday and nabbed five persons who were busy in adulteration of bio-diesel, senior inspector Sanju John said.The accused were caught mixing mineral turpentine oil, base oil and chemical color in bio-diesel, he said.PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-12-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 23:39 IST
Police have busted a racket related to adulteration of bio-diesel and arrested five persons here in Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, officials of the Crime Branch (Kalyan unit) raided a premises at Adavali in Dombivli on Wednesday and nabbed five persons who were busy in adulteration of bio-diesel, senior inspector Sanju John said.
The accused were caught mixing mineral turpentine oil, base oil and chemical color in bio-diesel, he said. He said 9,500 liters of adulterated oil, equipment and two vehicles, collectively valued at Rs 30,86,700, were seized from the site.
The accused were produced before a local magistrate who remanded them in police custody till December 21, the officer said..
