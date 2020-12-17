Left Menu
Bio-diesel adulteration racket busted in Thane; 5 arrested

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the Crime Branch Kalyan unit raided a premises at Adavali in Dombivli on Wednesday and nabbed five persons who were busy in adulteration of bio-diesel, senior inspector Sanju John said.The accused were caught mixing mineral turpentine oil, base oil and chemical color in bio-diesel, he said.

17-12-2020
Police have busted a racket related to adulteration of bio-diesel and arrested five persons here in Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, officials of the Crime Branch (Kalyan unit) raided a premises at Adavali in Dombivli on Wednesday and nabbed five persons who were busy in adulteration of bio-diesel, senior inspector Sanju John said.

The accused were caught mixing mineral turpentine oil, base oil and chemical color in bio-diesel, he said. He said 9,500 liters of adulterated oil, equipment and two vehicles, collectively valued at Rs 30,86,700, were seized from the site.

The accused were produced before a local magistrate who remanded them in police custody till December 21, the officer said..

