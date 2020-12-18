BRIEF-Northern Ireland Will Enter A Six-Week Lockdown On Boxing Day - Sky News

... ...
... ...
Large areas of England will be added to the very high alert COVID-19 category this weekend, while the United States stood ready to ship 5.9 million doses of a new vaccine that is on the cusp of winning regulatory approval.AND INFECTIONS Ei...
Britains chief Brexit negotiator David Frost said on Thursday time was running out to conclude a free trade deal with the European Union, echoing a similar warning from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.The situation in our talks with the EU is ...
President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate North Carolinas top environmental regulator as U.S. Environmental Protection Agency chief and a Democratic congresswoman as interior secretary as he pursues policies to combat climate change and s...
Adds background, details, reaction By Trevor Hunnicutt and Valerie VolcoviciWILMINGTON, Del.WASHINGTON, Dec 17 Reuters - P resident-Elect Joe Biden will nominate Representative Deb Haaland to serve as his Interior Secretary, according to a ...