Biden picks U.S. Representative Deb Haaland to be Interior Secretary: Washington Post

Biden picks U.S. Representative Deb Haaland to be Interior Secretary: Washington PostReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-12-2020 00:57 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 00:57 IST
President-Elect Joe Biden will nominate Representative Deb Haaland to serve as his Interior Secretary, the Washington Post reported Thursday.
Haaland, a Democratic congresswoman from New Mexico since 2019, would be the first Native American to oversee the department, whose jurisdiction includes tribal lands.
