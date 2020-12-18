UK's chief negotiator Frost says time running out in EU trade talks

UK's chief negotiator Frost says time running out in EU trade talksReuters | London | Updated: 18-12-2020 02:22 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 02:22 IST
Britain's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost said on Thursday time was running out to conclude a free trade deal with the European Union, echoing a similar warning from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
"The situation in our talks with the EU is very serious tonight. Progress seems blocked and time is running out," Frost said on Twitter.
