Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden says he is not concerned about accusations against son Hunter

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said on Thursday he is not concerned about accusations against his son Hunter Biden, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors over his taxes. "We have great confidence in our son. I'm not concerned about any accusations been made against him.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-12-2020 05:33 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 05:33 IST
Biden says he is not concerned about accusations against son Hunter

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said on Thursday he is not concerned about accusations against his son Hunter Biden, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors over his taxes.

"We have great confidence in our son. I'm not concerned about any accusations been made against him. It's used to get to me. I think it's kind of foul play," Biden said in an interview on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Microsoft President's blog on need for strong and global cybersecurity response

Microsoft Corp President Brad Smith LATEST CYBER-ASSAULT IS EFFECTIVELY AN ATTACK ON THE UNITED STATES AND ITS GOVERNMENT AND OTHER CRITICAL INSTITUTIONS ATTACK REPRESENTS A BROAD ESPIONAGE-BASED ASSAULT ON CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION OF U.S....

Fiji cyclone kills at least 2, destroys dozens of homes

A powerful cyclone hit Fiji overnight, killing at least two people and destroying dozens of homes in the Pacific island nation, authorities said on Friday. While Cyclone Yasa proved terrifying for those in its path, there was a sense of rel...

It suggests we shouldn't have worked to make Search better: Google on latest lawsuit

A bipartisan coalition of 38 attorneys general on Thursday sued Google accusing the search giant of illegally maintaining monopoly power over general search engines and related advertising markets, hurting competition and consumers.Respondi...

With climate change focus, Biden filling environmental, interior posts

President-elect Joe Biden tapped North Carolinas top environmental regulator, Michael Regan, as U.S. Environmental Protection Agency chief and Democratic congresswoman Deb Haaland as interior secretary as he builds his team to combat climat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020