Fire breaks out at plastic godown in Lucknow
ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-12-2020 11:54 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 11:54 IST
A fire broke out at a plastic godown in the Chinhat area of Lucknow on Friday. Fire tenders were present at the spot and fire fighting operations are underway.
As seen in the visuals, police personnel were also present at the spot of the incident. The firefighters were trying to dowse the flames. More details awaited. (ANI)