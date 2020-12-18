Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC directs states to carry out fire safety audit of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals

On December 9, the top court had sought detailed response from the Centre as well as states on issues ranging from adhering to COVID-19 guidelines on wearing of face masks and social distancing norms to implementation of fire safety guidelines in hospitals and nursing homes across the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 12:06 IST
SC directs states to carry out fire safety audit of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday directed all the states to carry out fire safety audit of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals across the country to prevent fire incidents in medical institutions. The apex court also directed dedicated COVID-19 hospitals to take a no objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department within four weeks and said that failure to do so will invite punitive action.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that those hospitals, whose fire NOC has expired, will have to get it renewed within four weeks. The top court said that all the states will follow COVID-19 guidelines, including on wearing of face mask and adherence to social distancing measures, and the standard operating procedure issued by the competent authority.

The bench, also comprising justices R S Reddy and M R Shah, said that issue of political rallies and observance of COVID-19 guidelines in such gatherings will be looked into by the Election Commission. The apex court had earlier taken cognisance of a fire incident in a designated COVID-19 hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot in which several patients had died. ''The (dedicated COVID-19) hospitals which have not gone for the renewal for fire NOC should get it renewed within four weeks and action be taken if the renewal has not been obtained,'' the bench said, adding that ''The hospitals which have not taken fire NOC should immediately go for it.'' It said that every state is obliged to appoint nodal officer to ensure that there is no repeat of fire incidents in hospitals which had taken place in Rajkot and Ahmedabad.

The apex court, which directed all the states to file compliance affidavit within four weeks, said if fire measures are not in place in COVID hospitals, then the state government will take necessary action. The issue of Rajkot fire incident had cropped up in the top court while hearing a suo motu case on proper treatment of COVID-19 patients and dignified handling of bodies in hospitals.

While hearing the case on December 15, the bench had asked the Centre to consider granting break to doctors engaged in COVID-19 duty for the last seven-eight months, saying continuous work might be affecting mental health of doctors. On December 9, the top court had sought ''detailed'' response from the Centre as well as states on issues ranging from adhering to COVID-19 guidelines on wearing of face masks and social distancing norms to implementation of fire safety guidelines in hospitals and nursing homes across the country. Earlier, the apex court had said that people are violating "with impunity" the COVID-19 guidelines on wearing face masks at public places and are not adhering to social distancing norms.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary to start vaccinations, launch anti-COVID economic measures

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday said he would announce new measures on Saturday to fight the economic fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic, adding that they would take effect on Jan. 1.Hungarys economy took a big hit ...

Russian investigators resume probe into Nazi death squad's WWII atrocities

Moscow Russia, December 18 ANISputnik Russias prosecution office for the Kuban region announced on Friday that it was resuming, after a 48-year suspension, the probe into Nazi Sonderkommandos massacres of civilians, committed in the region ...

'AT Union Home secy may hold video conference with WB’s chief secy, DGP on Friday evening

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla may have a video conference with West Bengals Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and Director General of Police Virendra on Friday evening after they conveyed their inability to travel to the nationa...

Cold day condition to continue till tomorrow in Delhi: IMD

The minimum temperature in the national capital dropped to 4.4 degree Celsius on Friday morning and the cold wave condition will continue till Saturday, informed a top official from India Meteorological Department IMD. Talking to ANI, Anand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020