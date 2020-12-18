India's total COVID-19 recovered cases cross 95 lakhs

India has registered a landmark achievement in the fight against the global pandemic on Friday. The total recovered COVID-19 cases of the country have crossed a crucial peak of 95 lakh (95,20,827), informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The chasm between active cases and recovered cases is continuously widening. Recoveries have surpassed the active cases by more than 92 lakh (92,06,996). The Recovery rate has also increased to 95.40 per cent. India is one of the top countries with the highest recovery rate globally.

The total recovered cases are more than 30 times the number of active cases. India's present active caseload of 3,13,831 consists just 3.14 per cent of India's total positive cases. New daily recoveries outnumbering new cases have ensured a consistent decline in the active cases along with an increase in the total recoveries. In the last 24 hours, only 22,890 persons were found to be infected with COVID-19 in India. In the same period, India has registered 31,087 new recoveries.

New recoveries have exceeded new cases continuously since the last 21 days. Five states account for almost 52 per cent (51.76 per cent) of the total recovered cases in the country.

Around 75.46 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states/UTs. Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 4,970 newly recovered cases. 4,358 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 2,747 in West Bengal.

Around 76.43 per cent of the new cases are from 10 states and UTs. Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 4,969. It is followed by West Bengal and Chhattisgarh with 2,245 and 1,584 new cases, respectively.

As many as 338 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Ten states/UTs account for 75.15 per cent of new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (65). West Bengal and Delhi follow with 44 and 35 daily deaths, respectively.

Daily deaths in India are on a sustained decline. Less than 500 daily deaths have been registered since the last 13 days. (ANI)