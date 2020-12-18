Militant injured during encounter in J-K 's Anantnag dies at hospital

Militant injured during encounter in J-K 's Anantnag dies at hospitalPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-12-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 14:36 IST
A militant, who was arrested by security forces during a shootout in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, succumbed to injuries at a hospital here on Friday, police said
Zaheer Abbas Lone had sustained bullet injuries in the abdomen, a police official said
Lone was arrested in Baba Gund Khaleel area of Anantnag district after a brief exchange of fire during an anti-militancy operation on Thursday, he added.
