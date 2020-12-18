Left Menu
Development News Edition

Proposal for extra attempt to civil service aspirants under consideration: Centre tells SC

The Central government on Friday submitted before the Supreme Court that a proposal to give an extra chance to civil service aspirants affected by the COVID-19 is under active consideration by the government and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 14:37 IST
Proposal for extra attempt to civil service aspirants under consideration: Centre tells SC
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Central government on Friday submitted before the Supreme Court that a proposal to give an extra chance to civil service aspirants affected by the COVID-19 is under active consideration by the government and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the Center and the UPSC are making decisions on a proposal to give one more opportunity to affected students due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is under active consideration of the Centre and UPSC. We are not taking an adversarial stand," Mehta said. Later, the bench posted the matter for further hearing on January 11, 2021. The bench was hearing a plea seeking an extra attempt in the UPSC exams for those candidates who had their last attempt in the preliminary exam held in October 2020. It also sought an extra opportunity for students who could not appear for civil service exams due to COVID-19.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that the court has directed the Centre to consider grant of an extra chance considering the difficulties of COVID-19. On September 30, the Supreme Court had directed the Central government and the UPSC to consider granting an extra chance to candidates who otherwise have their last attempt in 2020, with a corresponding extension of the upper age-limit.

The Department of Personnel and Training had on October 26 informed the Supreme Court that the issue regarding grant of extra attempt to last chance candidates was under the consideration of the authorities. (ANI)

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nitin Gadkari Launches Website of Prabha Khaitan Foundation; Lauds NGO's Activities

Kolkata New Delhi, IndiaNewsVoir Union Minister, Shri Nitin Gadkari, formally launched Prabha Khaitan Foundations website pkfoundation.org in a virtual function attended by which guests across India and abroad. Prabha Khaitan Foundation PK...

Changing nature of war: Rajnath says mobile phones now have longer reach than missiles

Apparently referring to the impact of social media in conflicts between nations, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the reach of the mobile phone now was bigger than that of a missile. Addressing the annual Military Literature Fe...

AfDB approves UA 30m loan to finance Power Transmission Project in Madagascar

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank AfDB.org has approved a loan of UA 30 million 42.9 million to finance the second phase of a major power transmission and interconnection project in Madagascar.The Power Transmission Net...

Uttarakhand tea board headquarters to be built in Gairsain

The Uttarakhand Tea Development Board headquarters will be built in Gairsain, the summer capital of the state. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has asked the Chamoli district magistrate to identify a suitable land for the purpose.Chairi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020