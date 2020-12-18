Left Menu
Development News Edition

Supporters of hardline Indonesian cleric clash with police in Jakarta

Police deployed thousands on the streets of Jakarta on Friday to guard the protest, with a new requirement for people to present a negative rapid COVID-19 test to enter the capital likely thwarting some supporters from joining the rally. Rizieq, the controversial leader of the Islamic Defenders' Front (FPI) was arrested last weekend for allegedly violating coronavirus protocols after his recent return to Indonesia following three years in self-exile was marked with events attended by thousands.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 18-12-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 15:54 IST
Supporters of hardline Indonesian cleric clash with police in Jakarta
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Supporters of firebrand Indonesian cleric Rizieq Shihab clashed with police during a demonstration in Jakarta on Friday, after demanding their spiritual figurehead be released from police detention.

Several hundred protesters, some dressed in white Islamic garb, had gathered in the capital of the world's largest Muslim-majority nation, with scuffles breaking out after police told the group large gatherings were prohibited amid the pandemic. "For the safety of our souls...the police and the military will disperse (protesters) and act decisively," a police officer told protesters, blasting the message through a sound system.

Indonesia is grappling with the worst coronavirus outbreak in Southeast Asia, averaging more than 6,000 new cases per day this week. Police deployed thousands on the streets of Jakarta on Friday to guard the protest, with a new requirement for people to present a negative rapid COVID-19 test to enter the capital likely thwarting some supporters from joining the rally.

Rizieq, the controversial leader of the Islamic Defenders' Front (FPI) was arrested last weekend for allegedly violating coronavirus protocols after his recent return to Indonesia following three years in self-exile was marked with events attended by thousands. The calls for his release also come after six of the cleric's bodyguards were shot dead following a clash with police on a highway.

The FPI, once notorious for raiding bars and brothels, has become more politically influential in recent years, particularly after helping orchestrate mass rallies against Jakarta's former Christian governor in 2016 that were the largest in decades.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Don't believe in miracles, Madrid's maskless night owls warned

A long line of young people, many maskless and smoking, queue to enter a trendy Madrid bar in an evening scene common across the Spanish capitals bustling centre.Madrid, one of Europes worst COVID-19 hotspots at the start of the pandemic, h...

Some states say Pfizer vaccine allotments cut for next week

Several states say they have been told to expect far fewer doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in its second week of distribution, prompting worries about potential delays in shots for health care workers and long-term care reside...

Nitin Gadkari Launches Website of Prabha Khaitan Foundation; Lauds NGO's Activities

Kolkata New Delhi, IndiaNewsVoir Union Minister, Shri Nitin Gadkari, formally launched Prabha Khaitan Foundations website pkfoundation.org in a virtual function attended by which guests across India and abroad. Prabha Khaitan Foundation PK...

Changing nature of war: Rajnath says mobile phones now have longer reach than missiles

Apparently referring to the impact of social media in conflicts between nations, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the reach of the mobile phone now was bigger than that of a missile. Addressing the annual Military Literature Fe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020