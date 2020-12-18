Police arrest 4 terrorists including top commander in Pak

Four Pakistani militants, including a key commander of the outlawed Lashkar-e-Islam terror group, were arrested on Friday in the country's restive northwestern tribal region bordering Afghanistan, the police said. According to the police, the accused had planned to carry out major subversive activities in Peshawar.

The joint operation by the police and security forces was carried out at a compound in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district. Commander Zakir Afridi and three others were arrested. The forces seized three suicide vests and six locally-made bombs from their possession.

The police later arrested eight others, who facilitated them in Peshawar. The 12 accused were shifted to an undisclosed location for investigation..