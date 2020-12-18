Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police arrest 4 terrorists including top commander in Pak

Four Pakistani militants, including a key commander of the outlawed Lashkar-e-Islam terror group, were arrested on Friday in the countrys restive northwestern tribal region bordering Afghanistan, the police said. The forces seized three suicide vests and six locally-made bombs from their possession.The police later arrested eight others, who facilitated them in Peshawar.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 18-12-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 16:05 IST
Police arrest 4 terrorists including top commander in Pak

Four Pakistani militants, including a key commander of the outlawed Lashkar-e-Islam terror group, were arrested on Friday in the country's restive northwestern tribal region bordering Afghanistan, the police said. According to the police, the accused had planned to carry out major subversive activities in Peshawar.

The joint operation by the police and security forces was carried out at a compound in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district. Commander Zakir Afridi and three others were arrested. The forces seized three suicide vests and six locally-made bombs from their possession.

The police later arrested eight others, who facilitated them in Peshawar. The 12 accused were shifted to an undisclosed location for investigation..

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Don't believe in miracles, Madrid's maskless night owls warned

A long line of young people, many maskless and smoking, queue to enter a trendy Madrid bar in an evening scene common across the Spanish capitals bustling centre.Madrid, one of Europes worst COVID-19 hotspots at the start of the pandemic, h...

Some states say Pfizer vaccine allotments cut for next week

Several states say they have been told to expect far fewer doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in its second week of distribution, prompting worries about potential delays in shots for health care workers and long-term care reside...

Nitin Gadkari Launches Website of Prabha Khaitan Foundation; Lauds NGO's Activities

Kolkata New Delhi, IndiaNewsVoir Union Minister, Shri Nitin Gadkari, formally launched Prabha Khaitan Foundations website pkfoundation.org in a virtual function attended by which guests across India and abroad. Prabha Khaitan Foundation PK...

Changing nature of war: Rajnath says mobile phones now have longer reach than missiles

Apparently referring to the impact of social media in conflicts between nations, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the reach of the mobile phone now was bigger than that of a missile. Addressing the annual Military Literature Fe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020