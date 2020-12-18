Left Menu
Fisheries still an issue in Brexit talks, EU Commission says

18-12-2020
The European Commission is doing its best to reach a trade deal with Britain but fisheries continue to be a problem, the EU executive said on Friday.

There are many difficult issues to solve on this topic, a Commission spokesman told a daily news briefing.

