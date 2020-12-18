Uttarakhand HC issues notices to Centre, CAT chief on plea against transfer of whistleblower’s case

The Uttarakhand High Court has issued notices to the Centre, CAT chairman L Narasimha Reddy and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) among others seeking their response on a plea filed by whistleblower IFS officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi challenging the civil servants' empanelment process. Chaturvedi's plea was heard in August by the Nainital bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) during which the respondent for the central government had sought time.

The counsel for the central government was given ten days' time by the bench in September to file preliminary submissions, after they raised the issue of ''maintainability'' of the petition. On September 22, the central government sought more time to file its reply and in October it filed a transfer petition before the CAT's Principal Bench in Delhi. It sought transfer of this case from the Nainital circuit bench to the tribunal's Principal Bench. Chaturvedi, in his plea, claimed that "no advance copy (was) served" to him.

While hearing this case on December 4, the CAT chairman allowed the Centre's petition, hence its transfer, saying "the matters of this nature have their own impact on the very functioning of the central government". "It is felt that the Original Application deserves to be heard by the Principal Bench," said the CAT's order.

Chaturvedi, a 2002 batch Indian Forest Service (IFS) of Uttarakhand cadre, in his petition before the high court claimed that the mike of his counsel was muted and the petition was allowed without recording his submission. The CAT chairman had in March last year recused himself from hearing Chaturvedi's three other petitions citing some ''unfortunate developments'' and other reasons.

Aggrieved over the decision, he moved the High Court against the Centre and CAT's chairman Reddy. "Issue notice to the remaining respondents returnable in four weeks," said the order issued on Wednesday by a bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Alok Kumar Verma. Chaturvedi, who is working as the Chief Conservator of Forest at Haldwani, Uttarakhand, had in February this year filed the case before the tribunal's Nainital bench challenging the 360 degree appraisal system for Joint-Secretary and above level officers and recruitment of private sector specialists to government posts through the lateral entry mode.

A total of nine private sector specialists were appointed in August last year as joint secretaries in different central government departments through the "lateral entry" mode, following their selection by the UPSC. Usually, the posts of joint secretaries are manned by the officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Revenue Service (IRS) and IFS among others who are selected into services through a three-phased selection process undertaken by the UPSC.

Chaturvedi mentioned excerpts of an August 2017 report by a Parliamentary Committee that found flaws in the 360 degree appraisal system, also known as multi-source feedback system, for the civil servants. On the issue of lateral entry, Chaturvedi cited documents accessed through a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by him to get a response from the Centre and said that the "contract system is completely arbitrary and irrational".