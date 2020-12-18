Himachal CM meets PM Modi, invites him for state's golden jubilee event

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him for the golden jubilee celebration of the state. Thakur said Himachal Pradesh will celebrate 50 years of achieving statehood on January 25, 2021 via virtual mode. He requested Modi to bless the people of the state on the occasion. The prime minister congratulated the chief minister for the successful completion of three years of the present sate government in office besides the golden jubilee celebration.

He also assured of joining one of these functions through the virtual mode besides all possible assistance and support to the state in future. Thakur thanked Modi for his support to the state government during the last three years, especially successful implementation of ambitious projects like Atal Tunnel.

He also expressed his gratitude to the PM for the continuous support of the Centre due to which he said the state was witnessing rapid pace of progress in all spheres. The CM also invited Modi for inaugurating the 111 MW Sawra Kuddu Hydro Power Project in Shimla district that has been completed at a cost of Rs 1,796 crore.

He added that due to policy support extended by the Centre, 210 MW Luhri Stage-I Project and 66 MW Dhaula Sidh Project with a combined investment of Rs 2,497 crore were ready for laying the foundation stone. He requested the PM to lay the foundation stone of these projects. Thakur also requested for speedy approval of an Asian Development Bank (ADB) funded project for developing tourism infrastructure worth USD 233.32 million.

An official statement said the CM also apprised the PM about the current status of green field airport at Nagchala in Mandi district and urged for speedy clearance of various required approvals. He also pleaded strongly for setting up of 'Bulk Drug Pharma Park' in the hill state and apprised that the state government had submitted a proposal for setting up of electric devices manufacturing hub in the state for manufacturing indigenous goods.

