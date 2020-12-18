Militant associate held in J-K’s Pulwama

Police have arrested an overground worker of the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind outfit from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday

A police spokesman said the accused was involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support as well as in transporting of arms, ammunition and explosive material of the terrorists in Tral and Awantipora areas He has been identified as Faisal Hussain Ganie, a resident of the Tral area, the spokesman said

''Incriminating material has been recovered from the possession of the arrested person,'' he said.