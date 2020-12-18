Left Menu
6 killed in collision between three-wheeler, truck in Haryana's Naraingarh

Most of the deceased, including the three women, belonged to nearby villages of Naraingarh.A case has been registered against the truck driver on a complaint from Ved Prakash, the Sarpanch of Kanjala village and an eyewitness to the incident, the police said, adding that the driver fled the spot, leaving his vehicle behind..

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 18-12-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 19:15 IST
6 killed in collision between three-wheeler, truck in Haryana's Naraingarh

Six people were killed in a head-on collision involving a three-wheeler and a truck near Naraingarh here on Friday, police said. While five had died earlier in the day, Priyanka (21), who was taken to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh in a critical condition, also succumbed to her injuries, they added.

The other deceased were Salamti Devi (60), Mehar Singh (81), Gafoor Deen (65), Sunil Kumar (23), the driver of the three-wheeler, besides an unidentified woman (aged around 40 years), the police said. Most of the deceased, including the three women, belonged to nearby villages of Naraingarh.

A case has been registered against the truck driver on a complaint from Ved Prakash, the Sarpanch of Kanjala village and an eyewitness to the incident, the police said, adding that the driver fled the spot, leaving his vehicle behind..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

