Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allahabad High Court directs immediate release of 69 Samajwadi Party workers

The Lucknow bench of the high court directed executive magistrates and assistant commissioners of police concerned not to insist upon the detenues filing sureties.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-12-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 19:45 IST
Allahabad High Court directs immediate release of 69 Samajwadi Party workers

The Allahabad High Court on Friday directed Uttar Pradesh officials to immediately release 69 Samajwadi Party workers detained under various preventive laws if they were not wanted in any other case. The Lucknow bench of the high court directed executive magistrates and assistant commissioners of police concerned not to insist upon the detenues filing sureties. The court directed the state government to file counter affidavit in the matter within four weeks, after which it would consider granting compensation to the detenues.

A bench of justices D K Upadhyay and Saroj Yadav passed the order on a writ petition moved by the state president of UP Samajwadi Party Adhivakta Sabha. The petitioner's lawyers B M Sahai and Santosh Yadav Warsi contended that on December 14, the detenues were protesting in support of farmers' agitation at Qaiserbagh Baradari here. The police arrested them from the site and took them to Eco Garden Park, Alambagh, and later confined them in Lucknow district jail.

''The 69 detenues have not been presented before the judicial magistrate till date while the police could not detain them for more than 24 hours without presenting them in the court and as such the detention is wholly illegal and they must be released immediately,'' the petitioner's lawyers argued. ''Having regard to the facts and circumstances of the case, we direct that all the detenues shall be permitted to furnish personal bond as required by the executive magistrate by tomorrow itself before the authority concerned and they shall accordingly be released unless wanted in some other case,'' the bench directed.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Attempting selfie, tourist drowns in Beas river in HP

A 25-year-old tourist from Uttar Pradesh drowned in Beas river here while taking a selfie on Friday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Chand Mohammad of UPs Agra district, Mandi Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said...

Ind vs Aus, 1st Test: We'll try to keep scoreboard under control, says Paine

Australia skipper Tim Paine said that his side will look to keep the scoreboard under control on Day 3 when India resumes their second innings of the opening Test. While the Indian bowlers dominated the show on the second day of the pink-ba...

With 1,075 new cases of coronavirus, Gujarat's tally rises to 2,33,263, nine fatalities take death toll to 4,220: Health Department.

With 1,075 new cases of coronavirus, Gujarats tally rises to 2,33,263, nine fatalities take death toll to 4,220 Health Department....

Proper management of locally available resources must to get benefits of globalisation: Raj Guv

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said on Friday the benefits of globalisation can be achieved only when proper management of locally available resources is taken care of. Addressing a virtual Conference on an international conference on Glo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020