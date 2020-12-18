Gehlot launches 'One Stop Shop' facility for single window clearance for investors

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday launched 'One Stop Shop' (OSS) facility of the Bureau of Investment Promotion (BIP) to make available around 100 types of clearances and services pertaining to 14 departments required by investors. An online interface of the service will be available through Raj Nivesh portal which was launched by the chief minister in a state-level function to mark the completion of second year of his government. ''One Stop Shop facility improves upon the existing single window clearance system and will relieve the aspiring investors from running between offices of different departments,'' an official of BIP said.

The portal will also provide an electronic-based transparent system for online submission and tracking of applications, including e-payments, and will provide updated information relating to relevant rules, regulations, orders and policy initiatives, and schemes for guidance of investors. Facilitating industry and improving the single window system was one of the points in the election manifesto of the Congress party.

Gehlot also laid foundation stones and inaugurated several other development works and initiatives virtually in the state during the programme..