Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIMIM leader fires at rival group, injures 3 in Telangana

A district-level AIMIM leader allegedly shot at and injured three people, one of them seriously, with his licensed revolver during a fight between two groups here on Friday, police said. They have been admitted to a government hospital where the condition of one of them was stated to be critical, police said in a release.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-12-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 20:48 IST
AIMIM leader fires at rival group, injures 3 in Telangana
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A district-level AIMIM leader allegedly shot at and injured three people, one of them seriously, with his licensed revolver during a fight between two groups here on Friday, police said. A petty squabble turned into an altercation following which Adilabad District president of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led MIM Farooq Ahmed opened fire at the rival group.

Ahmed, a former vice-chairman of the town municipal corporation, has been taken into custody, they said, adding the two groups also had previous enmity. On receipt of information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

The injured were identified as Syed Zameer, Syed Mouthesin and Syed Mannan. They have been admitted to a government hospital where the condition of one of them was stated to be critical, police said in a release.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Redwood Investments sells AU Small Finance Bank shares worth over Rs 1,247 crore

Redwood Investments Ltd on Friday sold more than 1 crore shares of AU Small Finance Bank worth over Rs 1,247 crore through an open market transaction. As per the bulk deal data available on the BSE, Redwood Investments offloaded 1.37 crore ...

Macron says he's doing fine after catching COVID-19, working at slower pace

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he was doing fine a day after testing positive for COVID-19, but was working at a slower pace while he convalesced.Macron said he would stay focused on Frances response to the coronavirus pand...

World court to intervene in Guyana-Venezuela border dispute

The United Nations highest court ruled Friday that it will intervene to settle a decades-old border dispute between South American neighbors Guyana and Venezuela. The decision by the International Court of Justice means it will now move to ...

White House backs effort to restrict support for Fed emergency lending -Kudlow

The Trump administration strongly supports an effort by a Republican senator to insert a provision in a coronavirus relief bill that would restrict the use of U.S. Treasury funds to backstop emergency lending by the Federal Reserve, a top W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020