New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. . DEL55 HATHRAS-2ND LD CBI Hathras case: CBI files chargesheet against 4 for gangrape, murder New Delhi: The CBI on Friday filed a chargesheet against the four men accused of the gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in a village in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said. .

DES41 UP-FARMERS-BONDS UP: Sambhal admin withdraws notices served on 20 farmer leaders Sambhal (UP): The Sambhal administration on Friday withdrew notices served on 20 farmer leaders, who were told to furnish personal bonds of Rs 50,000 each after police apprehended breach of peace during protests against the Centre’s farm laws. . LGD32 UP-HC-LOVE JIHAD HC seeks UP govt reply on plea against anti-conversion law Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court asked the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday to respond to a petition challenging its recent ordinance on religious conversions. .

DES21 UP-RAM TEMPLE Sena has given Rs 1 Cr, Adityanath Rs 11 lakh for Ram temple's construction: Temple trust official Lucknow: The Shiv Sena has given Rs one crore and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Rs 11 lakh for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai said here on Friday. . DEL51 DEF-PB-RAJNATH-LD MOBILES Changing nature of war: Rajnath says mobile phones now have longer reach than missiles Chandigarh: Apparently referring to the impact of social media on conflicts between nations, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the reach of the mobile phone now is bigger than that of a missile. .

DES46 PB-SAD SAD chief Sukhbir Badal seeks President's intervention in convening Winter Session of Parliament Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday sought President Ram Nath Kovind's intervention in convening the Winter Session of Parliament at the earliest, saying its cancellation on the excuse of COVID-19 was ''indigestible'' as the three farm laws were passed when the pandemic was at its peak. . DES58 PB-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: Punjab records 20 more deaths, 444 fresh cases Chandigarh: The death toll due to COVID-19 in Punjab climbed to 5,170 on Friday as 20 more people succumbed to the disease, while the caseload surged to 1,62,270 with 444 fresh infections, according to a medical bulletin. .

DES22 HR-PREACHER-LAST RITES Sikh preacher who died by suicide near Singhu border cremated; Hooda, SGPC chief pay last respects Karnal (Haryana): The mortal remains of Sikh preacher Sant Ram Singh, who was supporting the protest against the farm laws and allegedly committed suicide near the Singhu border unable to bear the ''pain of farmers'', were consigned to flames here on Friday. . DES36 HR-LD ACCIDENT 6 killed in collision between three-wheeler, truck in Haryana's Naraingarh Ambala: Six people were killed in a head-on collision involving a three-wheeler and a truck near Naraingarh here on Friday, police said. .

DES54 HR-VIRUS-CASES Haryana records 749 fresh COVID-19 infections, 21 more deaths Chandigarh: Haryana recorded 749 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday which took its tally to 2,56,477, while 21 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,803, the state health department's daily bulletin said. . DES16 RJ-FARMERS-GEHLOT Focus only on resolving standoff with farmers: Gehlot to Centre Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday asked the central government to focus on resolving its standoff with farmers over three farm laws and keep other issues on hold. .

DES37 RJ-GEHLOT-CONG MEETING Gehlot heads to Delhi for Saturday's meeting between Sonia, 'letter-writers' Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday left for Delhi to attend a meeting on December 19 between Congress president Sonia Gandhi and some of the 23 senior leaders who had written a letter to her seeking an overhaul of the organisational structure, state party unit sources said. . DES33 RJ-KAFEEL KHAN Kafeel Khan expresses satisfaction at SC verdict in his favour Jaipur: Dr Kafeel Khan, a suspended paediatrician under the Uttar Pradesh government who got relief from the Supreme Court on Thursday, expressed deep satisfaction over the development on Friday, saying December 17 turned out to be an occasion of dual celebrations for him. .

DES32 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Rajasthan reports 10 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,076 new cases Jaipur, Dec 18 (PTI) Rajasthan reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,076 new cases on Friday, taking the death toll to 2,599 and the infection tally to 2,97,029 in the state. . DES50 UKD-SISODIA AAP to contest 2022 Uttarakhand assembly polls Haridwar: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia here on Friday said the Aam Aadmi Party will contest the 2022 assembly elections in Uttarakhand as people are ''disappointed'' with both the BJP and the Congress. DES39 UKD-VIRUS-CASES 580 more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, 15 more die Dehradun: Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 85,269 on Friday with 580 fresh infections, while the death toll rose to 1,399 as 15 more people succumbed to the disease, a health department bulletin said. .

DES57 HP-SELFIE-DEATH Attempting selfie, tourist drowns in Beas river in HP Mandi (HP): A 25-year-old tourist from Uttar Pradesh drowned in Beas river here while taking a selfie on Friday, police said.. .