NHRC issues notice to TN govt over death of woman warehouse manager

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of a complaint related to the death of a woman warehouse manager employed in the Kancheepuram Agriculture Development office of Tamil Nadu Government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 21:35 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of a complaint related to the death of a woman warehouse manager employed in the Kancheepuram Agriculture Development office of Tamil Nadu Government. According to the complaint, since there is no toilet in her office, the 24-year-old victim had gone to relieve herself in a nearby building that was being constructed under a state government scheme.

The complaint further stated that a tin sheet was used to cover the septic tank, nearby where she went to relieve herself. She somehow slipped and fell into the tank. When she did not return for half an hour, her colleagues got worried and went in search of her. They were shocked to find her footwear floating in the septic tank and then tried to rescue her. They rushed her to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital with the help of local residents but she was declared brought dead.

This incident occurred on December 7 this year. NHRC issued a notice to the Government of Tamil Nadu through its Chief Secretary, calling for a detailed report in the matter. It should include action taken against the delinquent public servants who have failed to provide basic hygiene facilities in a government office. The response is expected within six weeks.

Issuing the notice, the Commission has observed that it appears that the State Government has prima facie failed to cater the basic needs for its employees, who discharge their duties for the welfare and well-being of the people. It seems to have shown remissness to protect and secure the life and dignity of a woman employee, NHRC stated in its notice. The Commission has also noted that the central government has initiated various schemes under Swachh Bharat Mission to construct toilets as a basic amenity mainly for girls and women specifically, but unfortunately, it has shown no improvement in the condition of state government departments, much less, a good and conducive working environment, which is the paramount consideration for any employer to offer to its employees.

Article 42 of the Constitution of India, which is under the Directive Principle of State Policy, makes it mandatory for the state to ensure that it is the duty of the administrative authority to secure just and humane condition for work. (ANI)

