Jaishankar hosts envoys of Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday hosted the envoys of Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary and discussed ways of expanding Indias bilateral cooperation with these countriesIn a tweet, Jaishankar said he also discussed global politics and India-EU relationsPleasure to host the Ambassadors of Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary today.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 21:47 IST
''Pleasure to host the Ambassadors of Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary today. Good conversation on ways of expanding our bilateral cooperation. Also discussed global politics and India-EU relations. Look forward to strengthening our partnership with Visegrad group,'' Jaishankar tweeted.
