Violence by Sikhs for Justice: NIA files charge sheet against 10 terrorists

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet against 10 accused, including designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, at a special NIA court in Mohali in connection with a case related to violence by secessionist outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). According to the NIA, the charge sheet was filed against Pargat Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Manjeet Singh, Jatinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Harpreet Singh, Kuldeep Singh and Harmeet Singh, apart from Pannun.

The charge sheet was filed under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on charges related to criminal conspiracy and sedition. The case pertains to a series of acts of violence, including arson in Punjab during 2017-18, carrying out propaganda activities, both online and on-ground, in support of the SFJ and Referendum-2020, demanding a separate Sikh state.

"These acts were committed by a gang of radicalised Sikh youth under the direction and financial assistance from SFJ handlers located abroad as part of an organised conspiracy by the accused for launching a concerted secessionist campaign for the creation of Khalistan," the NIA said in a statement. This case was initially registered by Punjab Police at Sultanwind, Amritsar on October 19, 2018, and subsequently re-registered by the NIA on April 5, 2020.

"Investigation in the case has revealed that the SFJ has launched an incessant campaign using numerous social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube channels and a number of websites to propagate sedition and disturb peace and harmony in India," a statement said. "These social media accounts are being used to radicalise impressionable youth and breed enmity on the grounds of region and religion. The investigation has also clearly established that Gurpatwant Singh Pannun radicalised and recruited the other accused persons into SFJ, an organisation declared as an "Unlawful Association" under UAPA," it added. (ANI)