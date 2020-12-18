Man held for abusive rant against women after video goes viral

Man held for abusive rant against women after video goes viralPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 18-12-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 22:43 IST
A 27-year-old man was arrested inNagpur on Friday after a video of him allegedly abusing womenwent viral on social media, police said
The local Shiv Sena unit held demonstrations in frontof his house in the afternoon after which a case wasregistered against Friends Colony resident Arbaz Khan inGittikhadan police station, an official said
He has been charged under sections of the IPC andInformation Technology Act, the official informed.
- READ MORE ON:
- Arbaz Khan inGittikhadan