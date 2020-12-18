Man held for abusive rant against women after video goes viral

A 27-year-old man was arrested inNagpur on Friday after a video of him allegedly abusing womenwent viral on social media, police said

The local Shiv Sena unit held demonstrations in frontof his house in the afternoon after which a case wasregistered against Friends Colony resident Arbaz Khan inGittikhadan police station, an official said

He has been charged under sections of the IPC andInformation Technology Act, the official informed.