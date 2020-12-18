2 contract workers suffer severe burns after liquid metal spills on them

Two contract workers sustained severe burns while some others escaped with minor injuries when liquid metal spilled on them inside the SMS unit in the Visakha Steel Plant here on Friday night, police said. The ladleinthe unit snapped, pouring out the huge quantity of liquid steel it was carrying.

The workers in the unit ran helter-skelter but not before some of them suffered injuries. The severely injured workers were shifted to hospital in Gajuwaka, sources said.

The Steel Plant authorities immediately and put out the fire and evacuated the workers. They said the injuries were not serious and required medicare was being provided to the workers.

The value of the spilled liquid steel was estimated to be over Rs one crore..