Noida admin identifies 9 more as 'land mafia', action soon

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Friday listed nine more people as ''land mafia'' and officials said action would be taken against them soon. The names were added during a review meeting chaired by District Magistrate Suhas L Y. An FIR would be lodged against these people soon so that the police can initiate action, the officials said.

Those identified as ''land mafia'' are Pratap, Chaman Singh, Utkarsh Goyal, Rajpal Singh and his son Sooraj Singh, Dheeraj Kumar, Padam, Rajpal and Vijay, according to Additional DM Diwakar Singh. These people have either encroached government land in the district or carried out construction on illegally acquired plots, the ADM said in a report.

''As per the instructions of the DM, the details of these people would be uploaded on the land mafia portal of the district and FIRs lodged against them so that police can initiate action against them,'' Singh said..