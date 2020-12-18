Army veteran, wife die of asphyxiation in house fire

Left Menu
PTI | Noida | Updated: 18-12-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 23:37 IST
A retired Army brigadier and his wife died of asphyxiation after a fire broke out in their house in Noida on Friday evening, police said. Brigadier (retd) R P Singh, 82, and his wife Malti Singh, 78, lived in Arun Vihar in Sector 29 where the incident took place around 10 pm, police said. “The fire broke out apparently due to a short circuit. When police were alerted about it, a team reached the house and got inside by breaking open the main door where the elderly couple was found lying unconscious,” a police spokesperson said. “The couple was immediately rushed to nearby Kailash Hospital with the help of a PCR (police control room) vehicle but the doctors there declared them dead,” the spokesperson said. Citing doctors, the official said the couple died of suffocation due to the smoke caused by the fire. In the meantime, the Fire Department teams controlled the blaze, police said. Further proceedings are being carried out, police added.

