Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. slaps fresh Venezuela-related sanctions on entity, two people -Treasury website

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2020 00:01 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 00:01 IST
U.S. slaps fresh Venezuela-related sanctions on entity, two people -Treasury website

The United States on Friday imposed fresh Venezuela-related sanctions targeting two people and a company, as Washington continues to up pressure on President Nicolas Maduro even as U.S. President Donald Trump's term nears a close.

Washington blacklisted Ex-Cle Soluciones Biometricas C.A., Venezuelan Marcos Javier Machado Requena and Guillermo Carlos San Agustin, a national of both Argentina and Italy, according to the U.S. Treasury Department's website.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

States making bold new legal claims in 2 Google lawsuits

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU says hours left for a Brexit deal, UK says 'see sense'

The European Union said on Friday there were just hours left to strike a Brexit trade deal while Britain called on the bloc to see sense as the two sides race to prevent a turbulent finale to the Brexit crisis at the end of the month. Both ...

U.S. adds Chinese drone company DJI to economic blacklist

Chinas SZ DJI Technology Co, the worlds largest drone maker, on Friday was added to the U.S. governments economic blacklist along with dozens of other Chinese companies. Reuters reported earlier that dozens of Chinese companies were being a...

Sony outlaws Cyberpunk from PlayStation Store after bug backlash

Sony pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from its PlayStation Store only a week after its debut amid complaints of glitches in the video game created by Polands CD Projekt. The role-playing game, billed as an open-world, action-adventure story set in ......

U.S. issues fresh Venezuela-related sanctions over alleged fraudulent elections

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on two people and a company it says played a role in fraudulent elections in Venezuela, keeping up pressure on socialist President Nicolas Maduro even as U.S. President Donald Trumps term nears ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020