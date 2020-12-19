Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN investigating incident of UNMO vehicle damage along LoC, vehicle hit by unidentified object: UN

The UN is investigating an incident where a vehicle of the United Nations Military Observers UNMO in the Chirikot sector along the Line of Control LoC was hit by an unidentified object, a spokesperson for the Secretary General said Friday.

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 00:16 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 00:09 IST
UN investigating incident of UNMO vehicle damage along LoC, vehicle hit by unidentified object: UN
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The UN is investigating an incident where a vehicle of the United Nations Military Observers (UNMO) in the Chirikot sector along the Line of Control (LoC) was hit by an "unidentified object", a spokesperson for the Secretary General said Friday. ''At this stage, I believe that the details we have are in fact that there was no one hurt but there has been a vehicle damaged in an incident and the mission is currently investigating the incident," UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said.

Official sources in New Delhi have said the reports emerging from the Pakistani side regarding attacks on the UN vehicle by Indian troops along the Line of Control are completely false, baseless and factually incorrect. The sources said there was no firing from the Indian side in that sector on Friday. Since movements of UN vehicles are known in advance, the question does not arise of any such firing, the sources said, adding the allegations are baseless. In response to a question by PTI, Haq said the UN is aware of what both sides have been saying at this stage about the incident. "We're simply aware that a vehicle was hit by an unidentified object. Like I said, no one was harmed in this incident but a vehicle sustained some damage, and we are investigating the incident." Separately, Indian military sources also rejected the allegation by the Pakistan Army. ''Reports of targeting United Nations vehicle are not true,'' said a military source.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

States making bold new legal claims in 2 Google lawsuits

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU says hours left for a Brexit deal, UK says 'see sense'

The European Union said on Friday there were just hours left to strike a Brexit trade deal while Britain called on the bloc to see sense as the two sides race to prevent a turbulent finale to the Brexit crisis at the end of the month. Both ...

U.S. adds Chinese drone company DJI to economic blacklist

Chinas SZ DJI Technology Co, the worlds largest drone maker, on Friday was added to the U.S. governments economic blacklist along with dozens of other Chinese companies. Reuters reported earlier that dozens of Chinese companies were being a...

Sony outlaws Cyberpunk from PlayStation Store after bug backlash

Sony pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from its PlayStation Store only a week after its debut amid complaints of glitches in the video game created by Polands CD Projekt. The role-playing game, billed as an open-world, action-adventure story set in ......

U.S. issues fresh Venezuela-related sanctions over alleged fraudulent elections

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on two people and a company it says played a role in fraudulent elections in Venezuela, keeping up pressure on socialist President Nicolas Maduro even as U.S. President Donald Trumps term nears ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020