U.S. House to consider stopgap funding bill Friday evening -committee

U.S. House to consider stopgap funding bill Friday evening -committeeReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2020 03:04 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 03:04 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday will consider a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through midnight on Sunday, according to a statement from the chamber's appropriations committee.
Appropriations Committee Chair Nita Lowey introduced the stopgap funding bill on Friday afternoon, according to the statement.
