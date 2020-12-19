Left Menu
Telangana: Rajnath Singh attends graduation parade at Airforce academy in Dundigal

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the Combined Graduation Parade at Airforce Academy in Dundigal on Saturday amid his two-day visit to Hyderabad.

Updated: 19-12-2020 09:50 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attends the Combined Graduation Parade at Airforce Academy in Dundigal, Hyderabad. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the Combined Graduation Parade at Airforce Academy in Dundigal on Saturday amid his two-day visit to Hyderabad. The Airforce Academy performed the graduation parade of the 100th Course in front of the Defence Minister.

Rajnath Singh is slated to interact with the Indian Air Force (IAF) trainees and their families. Besides, he will also be visiting certain Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) facilities in the city. "Leaving for Hyderabad on a two-day visit to Telangana. During this visit, I shall review the Combined Graduation Parade at the Airforce Academy in Dundigal and interact with the IAF trainees and their families. I shall also be visiting certain DRDO facilities," Rajnath Singh tweeted on Friday. (ANI)

