Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: COVID-19 positive undertrial flees from hospital

A 26-year-old undertrial prisoner, who was admitted to a government hospital in Thane after testing COVID-19 positive, escaped from the facility by removing an exhaust fan in the toilet, police said on Saturday. The undertrial escaped from the Thane Civil Hospital during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, they said.The man was arrested on December 8 for allegedly stealing a mobile phone.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-12-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 12:48 IST
Maha: COVID-19 positive undertrial flees from hospital
Representative image

A 26-year-old undertrial prisoner, who was admitted to a government hospital in Thane after testing COVID-19 positive, escaped from the facility by removing an exhaust fan in the toilet, police said on Saturday. The undertrial escaped from the Thane Civil Hospital during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, they said.

The man was arrested on December 8 for allegedly stealing a mobile phone. A court had sent him to judicial custody and he was lodged at Thane central jail, a police official said. ''He tested COVID-19 positive recently and was admitted to the civil hospital. He was undergoing treatment in a special ward for coronavirus patients there. As police guards have to sit outside the ward as per the protocol, the undertrial was handcuffed to the bed,'' he said.

Around 3 am on Friday when the police guards went around, they did not find the undertrial on the bed, although the handcuffs were still attached to it. They checked the toilet and found that a stool was placed below the exhaust fan, the official said. ''It was found that the undertrial had removed the exhaust fan and escaped through hollow space. A search was carried out in the premises, but in vain,'' he said.

Thane Nagar police have registered a case under IPC section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) against him and a search was on.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Apple supplier Wistron could not manage scaled up India plant, govt report says

Apple supplier Wistrons Indian factory in Karnataka state could not cope up with the rapid scaling up of manpower and breached several laws, a government inspection has revealed following violence at the site last weekend.Several thousand c...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. McKennie named U.S. male player of the yearUnited States Mens National Team midfielder Weston McKennie capped a reaffirming 2020 on Friday, when he was named male player of the year by t...

Australia beat India by 8 wickets in 1st Test

Australia beat India by eight wickets inside three days in the first first daynight Test to go 1-0 up in the three-match series here on SaturdayAustralia overhauled the target of 90 runs during the second session on the third day, reaching ...

Fire breaks out in building in Indore's Sanvid Nagar, no injuries reported

A fire broke out in a building in Sanvid Nagar in Indore earlier today. No injuries or casualties were reported.Fire tenders reached the spot and several people were evacuated immediately.Further details are awaited. ANI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020