Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi: Four dead, 2 injured in factory roof collapse

Four labourers died and two others were injured after the roof of a factory collapsed in west Delhis Khayala on Saturday, officials said. Six labourers, including three women, were inside the factory when the incident took place, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police West Subodh Kumar said.They were rescued by a team of officials and were rushed to two nearest hospitals -- Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital and Guru Gobind Singh government hospital, Kumar said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 14:39 IST
Delhi: Four dead, 2 injured in factory roof collapse
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Four laborers died and two others were injured after the roof of a factory collapsed in west Delhi's Khayala on Saturday, officials said. The structure, which was being used as a motor winding factory, is located at the Vishnu Garden area in Khayala.

The Fire Department received a call about the incident around 10 am following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, the director of Delhi Fire Service. Six laborers, including three women, were inside the factory when the incident took place, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Subodh Kumar said.

They were rescued by a team of officials and were rushed to two nearest hospitals -- Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital and Guru Gobind Singh government hospital, Kumar said. Four of the six laborers were declared brought dead by doctors, while two others were undergoing treatment.

The deceased persons were identified as Saina (36), Guddi (45), Twinkle (25), and Ramesh (35). The factory belongs to Mahendra pal, a resident of Uttam Nagar.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Patel Nagar has been informed for further legal proceedings and legal action is being taken, the police official said.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Hamilton wins big at virtual FIA prizegiving

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton was the big winner as Formula Ones governing body conducted its annual awards ceremony by video conferencing on Friday night due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mercedes driver was voted Personality o...

TMC MP Sunil Mondal, nine sitting MLAs, including five from Mamata Banerjee's party join BJP in presence of Amit Shah.

TMC MP Sunil Mondal, nine sitting MLAs, including five from Mamata Banerjees party join BJP in presence of Amit Shah....

Apple supplier Wistron could not manage scaled up India plant, govt report says

Apple supplier Wistrons Indian factory in Karnataka state could not cope up with the rapid scaling up of manpower and breached several laws, a government inspection has revealed following violence at the site last weekend.Several thousand c...

Sydney imposes lockdown on beach suburbs as COVID cluster grows

A quarter million people in Sydneys northern beach suburbs were ordered on Saturday into a strict lockdown until Christmas Eve to help contain a coronavirus cluster with authorities fearing it may spread across Australias most populous city...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020