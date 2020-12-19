Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP at Amit Shah's Midnapore rally

In a major setback to Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former party leader Suvendu Adhikari joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Saturday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Midnapore College Ground.

ANI | Paschim Midnapore (West Bengal) | Updated: 19-12-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 15:27 IST
Former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP at Amit Shah's Midnapore rally
Former party leader Suvendu Adhikari joined Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday in the presence of Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah. . Image Credit: ANI

In a major setback to Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former party leader Suvendu Adhikari joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Saturday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Midnapore College Ground. BJP leader Shah and Suvendu Adhikari then greeted people at the rally organised at College Ground in Paschim Medinipur ahead of Union Minister's public address. Adhikari joined the BJP amid Shah's two-day visit to West Bengal ahead of State Assembly elections in 2021.

Eleven MLAs, an MP and a former MP joined BJP today at the rally. The MLAs are Suvendu Adhikari, Tapasi Mondal, Ashoke Dinda, Sudip Mukherjee, Saikat Panja, Shilbhadra Dutta, Dipali Biswas, Sukra Munda, Shyamapda Mukherjee, Biswajit Kundu & Banasri Maity Former TMC leader had formally tendered his resignation to Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday when he had also resigned from the state Legislative Assembly.

In his resignation letter, addressed to the CM Banerjee, Adhikari had said, "I am writing to tender my resignation as a member of All India Trinamool Congress as well as from all other positions held by me in the party and its associate organs with immediate effect. I am thankful for all the challenges and opportunities that have been given to me and I will always value my time spent as a member of the party." After Adhikari's resignation from TMC, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decided to provide 'Z' category security to the rebel leader.

According to the order issued by MHA, "Security arrangement for Suvendu Adhikari has been examined in this Ministry in consultation with Central Security Agencies and it has been decided to provide him 'Z' category CRPF security cover with the bulletproof vehicle in West Bengal." "Y '+' category CRPF security cover in other states," MHA added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PHDCCI suggests 10-pronged strategy to attain higher growth trajectory

Industry chamber PHDCCI on Saturday suggested a 10-pronged strategy in pre-budget consultations with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with focus on refueling consumption and demand and encouraging private investments to attain higher eco...

Woman & son killed in road accident in Bihar's Rohtas

A 35-year-old woman and her five-year-old son were crushed to death by a speeding vehicle in Bihars Rohtas district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place in Bhatauli village under Indrapuri police station this morning when a wom...

Russia to return gifted icon after Bosnia questions its origin - ministry

Russia will return a religious icon given to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov by the Bosnian Serb leader after prosecutors in Bosnia said they were trying to determine whether the gift had been illegally smuggled out of war-torn eastern Ukrai...

ISL 7: If you don't score, you don't win, says Chennaiyin FC coach

Chennaiyin FC are finding it difficult to score, with only three goals to their name so far in the ongoing seventh season of Indian Super League ISL but coach Csaba Laszlo has refused to blame his players for the results. Laszlo admitted th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020