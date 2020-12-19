Left Menu
UP: Three women, one man held for involvement in sex racket

The women along with the house owner were all arrested from the place, the policeman said.Pandey added that the complainant alleged she was forced into the flesh trade, beaten up, and threatened with dire consequences if she tried to raise her voice..

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 19-12-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 15:29 IST
UP: Three women, one man held for involvement in sex racket
Four people, including three women, were arrested for allegedly indulging in flesh trade in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district, police said on Saturday. A case was registered on Friday against the accused on a complaint by a young woman who was pushed into the sex racket, they said.

Circle Officer (City) Abhay Narayan Pandey said the victim lodged a complaint of a sex racket operating from a house in the Kotwali police station area of the district, which was raided on Friday where the three women were staying. The women along with the house owner were all arrested from the place, the policeman said.

Pandey added that the complainant alleged she was forced into the flesh trade, beaten up, and threatened with dire consequences if she tried to raise her voice..

