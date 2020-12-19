Left Menu
Development News Edition

MTAR Tech files IPO papers to raise Rs 600-650 cr

According to market sources, the IPO is estimated to fetch Rs 600-650 crore.The Hyderabad-based company has precision engineering capabilities to build nuclear and pressurized water reactors, aerospace engines, missile systems, aircraft components and many such other critical components and assemblies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 15:45 IST
MTAR Tech files IPO papers to raise Rs 600-650 cr
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

MTAR Technologies, a precision engineering solutions company, has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise an estimated Rs 600-650 crore through an initial share-sale. The IPO comprises fresh issuance of up to 40 lakh shares and an offer for sale of up to 82,24,270 shares from promoter and other existing shareholders, according to draft herring prospectus.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to repay debt, fund long-term working capital requirements besides attending to general corporate purpose. According to market sources, the IPO is estimated to fetch Rs 600-650 crore.

The Hyderabad-based company has precision engineering capabilities to build nuclear and pressurized water reactors, aerospace engines, missile systems, aircraft components and many such other critical components and assemblies. MTAR operates out of 7 manufacturing facilities, including an export-oriented unit located in Hyderabad, Telangana, and has been servicing the defence, aerospace and energy sectors for more than four decades.

The company works with clients like Indian Space Research Organization, Defence Research and Development Organization, Nuclear Power Corporation of India and US-based Bloom Energy Corp, besides catering to other well-known establishments like Bharat Dynamics and Hindustan Aeronautics. JM Financial and IIFL Securities have been appointed as the book running lead managers to the issue.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sebi

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PHDCCI suggests 10-pronged strategy to attain higher growth trajectory

Industry chamber PHDCCI on Saturday suggested a 10-pronged strategy in pre-budget consultations with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with focus on refueling consumption and demand and encouraging private investments to attain higher eco...

Woman & son killed in road accident in Bihar's Rohtas

A 35-year-old woman and her five-year-old son were crushed to death by a speeding vehicle in Bihars Rohtas district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place in Bhatauli village under Indrapuri police station this morning when a wom...

Russia to return gifted icon after Bosnia questions its origin - ministry

Russia will return a religious icon given to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov by the Bosnian Serb leader after prosecutors in Bosnia said they were trying to determine whether the gift had been illegally smuggled out of war-torn eastern Ukrai...

ISL 7: If you don't score, you don't win, says Chennaiyin FC coach

Chennaiyin FC are finding it difficult to score, with only three goals to their name so far in the ongoing seventh season of Indian Super League ISL but coach Csaba Laszlo has refused to blame his players for the results. Laszlo admitted th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020