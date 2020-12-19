Woman & son killed in road accident in Bihar's Rohtas

A 35-year-old woman and her five-year-old son were crushed to death by a speeding vehicle in Bihar's Rohtas district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place in Bhatauli village under Indrapuri police station this morning when a woman identified as Daulat Khatoon along with her minor son were crossing the road, Indrapuri police station SHO Sarfaraz Hussain said.

Soon after the incident, angry local people blocked the road to protest against the incident. The villagers alleged that trucks, tractors carrying illegal sand pass through the area in great speed that had led to several accidents in the past.

Dehri legislator Fateh Bahadur Singh gave Rs 10,000 as an assistance to the deceased's family and asked administration officials to stop illegal sand mining in the area. The blockade was lifted after Block Development Officer Arun Kumar Singh assured the deceased's family members of payment of Rs 4 lakh each as ex-gratia under the provisions of disaster management rules.