Harish Rawat demands special session of Parliament to discuss farm laws

By Ajit Jha Congress leader Harish Rawat on Saturday alleged that BJP-led central government is trying to "end" farmers' protest against the three agriculture laws and demanded a special session of Parliament to discuss their demands.

Rawat, who is Congress incharge of Punjab, joined the protest by MPs from the state at Jantar Mantar for demanding a special session of Parliament to discuss the three agriculture laws. The MPs have been on protest since from December 7. "The government should call a special session of Parliament on issues related to farmers and to address the demand for withdrawal of farm laws. The government wants to end the movement of farmers and that is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attacking the opposition parties," Rawat told the media here.

He said all opposition parties will support the issue of farmers if a special session of Parliament is called. Rawat earlier attended meeting at Congress resident Sonia Gandhi's residence called to discuss the challenges before the party. The meeting was attended by some of the 23 leaders who had written a letter to her earlier seeking sweeping changes in the party.

Rawat said such meetings will continue. "A total of 19 leaders were present during the meeting that lasted for five hours. Soniaji said that such meetings will continue. Congress party and leaders are ready to work under the leadership of Soniaji and Rahulji. There were discussions on saving democracy, the constitution and people's movement during today's meeting. Other important issues will be discussed in the next meeting," Rawat said responding to a query about the meeting. (ANI)