Himachal: 28-gram heroin seized; woman among 4 held

Four persons, including a woman, were arrested after heroin was seized from their possession in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Saturday, police said. They were held from a local lodge where they were staying and 28 grams of heroin was seized from them, Hamirpur Superintendent of Police G Kartikeyan said.

The accused are in their twenties. One of them hails from Hamirpur district, while the remaining three are from the Kasauli area of Solan district, he added. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against them and further investigation is on, police said.