Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ashok Arjunrao Jagtap appointed as new Mumbai Congress president

The Congress party on Saturday appointed Maharashtra Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Ashok Arjunrao Jagtap (Bhai Jagtap) as the president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee replacing the outgoing president Eknath Gaikwad.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 22:35 IST
Ashok Arjunrao Jagtap appointed as new Mumbai Congress president
Newly appointed Mumbai Congress chief Ashok Arjunrao Jagtap. (Picture source: Twitter/Mumbai Congress). Image Credit: ANI

The Congress party on Saturday appointed Maharashtra Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Ashok Arjunrao Jagtap (Bhai Jagtap) as the president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee replacing the outgoing president Eknath Gaikwad. The party has appointed former MLC Charan Singh Sapra as working president of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC).

"The Congress president has approved the proposal of appointment of Ashok Arjunrao Jagtap as the new president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee. Charan Singh Sapra will be the working president of MRCC," the statement from AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said. "The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing MRCC president Eknath Gaikwad," the statement added.

Venugopal further said that Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi approved the proposal of appointment of the president, working president, chairman and members of various committees of MRCC. Mohammed Arif Naseem Khan is appointed as the chairman of the campaign committee, Dr Amarjit Singh R Manhas as chairman of the coordination committee and Suresh Hirayenna Shetty as the chairman of the manifesto and Publication committee.

The party has appointed Chandrakant Handore as the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) in charge of the MRCC. The MPCC chief will be the chairman of the Screening and Strategy Committee of MRCC, the president of MRCC has been appointed as co-chairman and Ganesh Yadav as panel secretary, the party said.

Former chief ministers of Maharashtra and MRCC chiefs will be ex-officio members of the panel. The members of the panel include chairmen of the campaign committee, coordination committee, manifesto committee.

Amin Patel, Priya Dutt, Janet D'Souza and Upendra Doshi will also be members of the Strategy panel. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

Malaysia to receive the first batch of Pfizer vaccine in February -report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Global COVID-19 cases surpass 75 million

Global coronavirus infections surpassed the 75 million mark on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally, as several nations around the world begin vaccinating against the virus.Britain this month became the first Western country to start immu...

Gene biomarkers indicate liver toxicity quickly, accurately

A research team at the University of Illinois has developed a gene biomarker identification technique that cuts the testing process down to a few days while maintaining a high level of accuracy. The aim of this research was to identify the ...

Capt Amarinder Singh slams Centre over IT raids on 'arhtiyas'

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday accused the central government of using intimidatory tactics against the arhtiyas supporting the agitating farmers and said it was indulging vendetta politics. According to an offici...

Over 3.21 lakh people vote in last phase of DDC elections

The eighth and last phase of the District Development Council DDC election came to an end on Saturday with over 3.21 lakh people coming out to exercise their right to vote. According to State Election Commissioner KK Sharma, as many as 3,21...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020