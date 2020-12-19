Left Menu
SK Singhal appointed as DGP of Bihar

SK Singhal, DG-cum-Commandant General of Bihar Home Guards and Fire Services has been appointed as the new Director-General of Police (DGP) of the state.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 19-12-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 23:32 IST
SK Singhal, newly appointed DGP of Bihar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

SK Singhal, DG-cum-Commandant General of Bihar Home Guards and Fire Services has been appointed as the new Director-General of Police (DGP) of the state. Singhal, hailing from Punjab, is a 1988 batch Bihar cadre IPS officer. He will superannuate on August 31, 2021, as per an official statement.

This comes over three months after Gupteshwar Pandey, former DGP of Bihar, took voluntary retirement from the service on September 22, 2020, five months before completion of his service tenure. Five days after his retirement, Pandey joined the Janata Dal-United (JDU) at party supremo Nitish Kumar's residence in Patna. He, however, was denied a ticket to contest the Assembly elections. (ANI)

