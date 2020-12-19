Left Menu
Security forces destroy cannabis plants worth Rs 1 cr in Tripura

The Tripura Police and Border Security Force BSF in joint raids in different parts of the states Sipahijala district have destroyed over two lakh cannabis plants worth Rs one crore, police said on Saturday. The cannabis plantations were also burnt then, the officer said.Cannabis seizures have shot up since the BJP-IPFT alliance formed the government in March 2018..

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 19-12-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 23:54 IST
The Tripura Police and Border Security Force (BSF) in joint raids in different parts of the state's Sipahijala district have destroyed over two lakh cannabis plants worth Rs one crore, police said on Saturday. Acting on intelligence inputs, joint raids were conducted at Matinagar, Kalamchowra, Ghatigira, Boxanagar and a few other villages in Sonamura subdivision on Friday, and destroyed over two lakh ganja plant, sub-divisional police officer Banik Biplab Das said.

The security forces came under attack by a mob of cannabis cultivators at Ghatigira village near the Indo-Bangla international border. As the mob tried to forcibly cordon them off, the team in retaliation resorted to lathicharge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob. The cannabis plantations were also burnt then, the officer said.

Cannabis seizures have shot up since the BJP-IPFT alliance formed the government in March 2018..

