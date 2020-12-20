S K Singhal appointed new DGP of Bihar
Singhal has been holding the additional charge of DGP after then state police chief Gupteshwar Pandey took voluntary retirement from service in September.Sanjeev Kumar Singhal, a 1988 batch Bihar cadre IPS officer, currently holding the post of DG-cum-Commandant General of Bihar Home Guards and Fire Services, is appointed as the DGP, Bihar till further orders, the home department notification said.PTI | Patna | Updated: 20-12-2020 00:34 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 00:34 IST
The Bihar government on Saturday appointed senior IPS officer S K Singhal as the Director General of Police (DGP) of the state, according to a notification issued here. Singhal has been holding the additional charge of DGP after then state police chief Gupteshwar Pandey took voluntary retirement from service in September.
''Sanjeev Kumar Singhal, a 1988 batch Bihar cadre IPS officer, currently holding the post of DG-cum-Commandant General of Bihar Home Guards and Fire Services, is appointed as the DGP, Bihar till further orders,'' the home department notification said. He will retire on August 31, 2021.
- READ MORE ON:
- Gupteshwar Pandey
- Bihar cadre
- Bihar
- Sanjeev Kumar Singhal