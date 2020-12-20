Left Menu
Minor boy detained for raping five-year-old niece in UP

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 20-12-2020 00:41 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 00:41 IST
Minor boy detained for raping five-year-old niece in UP

Police have detained a minor boy for allegedly raping his five-year-old niece in the Kotwali police station area of Hamirpur district in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday

Superintendent of Police Narendra Kumar Singh said, ''On Saturday afternoon, the five-year-old girl was playing at the door of her house, when her 16-year-old uncle on the pretext of giving her a biscuit, took her to his house, and allegedly raped her. After the incident, the girl came out crying from the house of the accused, and narrated the entire incident to her mother.'' The SP said that based on the complaint lodged by the family of the girl, a case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act

The girl has been sent for medical examination, Singh said.

