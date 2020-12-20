Left Menu
Mathura Bar Association claim forum calls off proposed hunger strike against shifting of tribunal

The Mathura Bar Association said its claim forum has called off a proposed hunger strike from Monday after getting an assurance from the new district judge that the motor accident claim tribunal will be shifted to another location on the court premises itself.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 13:36 IST
The Mathura Bar Association said its claim forum has called off a proposed hunger strike from Monday after getting an assurance from the new district judge that the motor accident claim tribunal will be shifted to another location on the court premises itself. The forum has also decided to end the stir that began about a month ago, Mathura Bar Association Secretary Sunil Chaturvedi said on Sunday.

He said the lawyers were striking against the decision to shift the tribunal from the court compound to a private college building, located around two kilometres away from the existing premises. Led by Mathura Bar Association president Sushil Sharma, a delegation including former bar association presidents Brij Gopal Sharma and Umakant Chaturved met the new district judge on Saturday and apprised him of the strike.

Mathura District Judge Yashvant Kumar Mishra assumed the charge of his office on Saturday, after the transfer of Sadhna Rani Thakur, Bar Association Secretary Chaturvedi said. The district judge was also apprised of the proposed hunger strike by the claim court advocates led by Omveer Saraswat.

According to Sunil Chaturvedi, the district judge assured the delegation of rescinding the decision taken earlier. He said he would also apprise the Administrative Judge of the Allahabad High court of the developments, the bar association secretary said.

While giving the call for the strike, the secretary had said the decision had virtually been forced on the bar as shifting of the court to a far-off place was ''impractical''..

