Kin of patient rams vehicle inside Gurugram hospital; probe underway

A police probe is underway after kin of elderly patients admitted to a Gurugram hospital rammed his vehicle at least seven-eight times at the hospital premise in the Basai Chowk damaging several vehicles. A CCTV footage from December 18 has been released, showing a man ramming his pick-up truck inside Balaji Hospital, following a tussle between members of the family over the treatment of two elderly patients.

Soon after the incident, the police were called by the hospital officials and now an investigation is underway. "A man rammed his vehicle at least 7-8 times inside our hospital. The medical store and 10-15 vehicles were damaged. The driver is a relative of two patients, who were being treated. We called up police and they are investigating the case," said Dr Balwan Singh, Director of Balaji Hospital, Gurugram.

More information is awaited in this regard. (ANI)

